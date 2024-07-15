Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 788,600 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 602,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.6 days.
Prosus Trading Up 4.2 %
PROSF traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.21. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,729. Prosus has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66.
About Prosus
