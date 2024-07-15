Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 788,600 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 602,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.6 days.

Prosus Trading Up 4.2 %

PROSF traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.21. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,729. Prosus has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

