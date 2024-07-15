Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance

PEMIF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.23. 12,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,808. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.20. Pure Energy Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 136.76%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

