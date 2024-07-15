Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Raised by Analyst

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $83.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

