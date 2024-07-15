Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Shopify Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:SHO)

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.49 billion.

