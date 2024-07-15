Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Orla Mining Ltd. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 0.82. Orla Mining has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.82.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Orla Mining by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
