Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Orla Mining Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.31.

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$5.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.07. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.52.

In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$387,972.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$53,211.00. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$387,972.00. Insiders have sold a total of 213,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,467 over the last 90 days. 34.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

