Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

