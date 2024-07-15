Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:RCH)

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price objective on Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$39.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$37.39 and a 12-month high of C$48.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of C$481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$481.90 million.

In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$236,000.40. Also, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. Company insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

