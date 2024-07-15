QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading 2.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $200.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. QUALCOMM traded as high as $208.07 and last traded at $207.73. 2,176,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,111,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.43.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

