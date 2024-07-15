Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $237,181.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,817,007.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 3,861 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $237,181.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at $35,817,007.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,244 over the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $56.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.62. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

