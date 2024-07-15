Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $997,000 Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.11% of Hibbett at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $87.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.79.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

