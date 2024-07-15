Quantum (QUA) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,033.75 or 1.00066468 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00069930 BTC.

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

