QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $163,076.72 and $1,152.76 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,165.52 or 1.00080091 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00069408 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196452 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,153.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

