RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.91. 71,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. RadNet has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 209.70 and a beta of 1.75.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $428,228.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $428,228.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at $583,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in RadNet during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,534,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 273.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,025,000 after purchasing an additional 143,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

