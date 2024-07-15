Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 1,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 230,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

