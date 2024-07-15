Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) vs. DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Head-To-Head Comparison

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and Reddit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 3 0 3.00 Reddit 1 6 8 1 2.56

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 49.96%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Reddit.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 33.51% 15.00% 13.66% Reddit N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Reddit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $308.86 million 2.07 $100.89 million $2.15 6.01 Reddit $804.03 million 15.02 -$90.82 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Reddit.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Reddit on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

