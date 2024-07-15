Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Short Interest Update

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.20. 109,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 29.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on REG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.