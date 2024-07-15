Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Renalytix Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of Renalytix stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,618. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.78. Renalytix has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.66.
Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 1,008.88% and a negative net margin of 1,687.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renalytix will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Renalytix in a research report on Friday.
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
