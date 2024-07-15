Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.12. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

