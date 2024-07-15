Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Short Interest Up 24.7% in June

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 1,540,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 482,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.73. 43,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

