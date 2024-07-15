River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Insider Acquires £16,297.98 in Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report) insider John Blowers bought 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £16,297.98 ($20,876.11).
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Price Performance
Shares of RMMC stock traded up GBX 0.33 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 181.33 ($2.32). The company had a trading volume of 13,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,373. The company has a market capitalization of £61.47 million and a P/E ratio of -248.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.54. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap has a 52-week low of GBX 131 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 188 ($2.41).
About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.