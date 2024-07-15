River Global Investors LLP Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

River Global Investors LLP decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,077 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 633,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 332,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 36,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.38. The stock had a trading volume of 733,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,623. The stock has a market cap of $359.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.