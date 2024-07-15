Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. 23,621,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,390,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $1,069,292.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,074.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,588. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 66.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 739,354 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 294,529 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 108,017 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 75.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,882 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

