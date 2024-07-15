Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 81,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Rogers Communications worth $43,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

