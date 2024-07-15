Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $151.73 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $141.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

