Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $30.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 778,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,186. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic



The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

