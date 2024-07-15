Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $85.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s current price.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 333,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,753,000 after purchasing an additional 204,536 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CF Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.