Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 1.80% of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RUNN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,956. The firm has a market cap of $174.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $31.51.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Company Profile

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

