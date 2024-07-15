Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sangoma Technologies stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Sangoma Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.46. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $6.40.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.