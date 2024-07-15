Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Head to Head Review

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) and CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of CalciMedica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sanofi has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalciMedica has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $46.61 billion 2.79 $5.84 billion $1.99 25.79 CalciMedica N/A N/A -$34.36 million ($2.15) -2.27

This table compares Sanofi and CalciMedica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than CalciMedica. CalciMedica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and CalciMedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 10.52% 26.25% 15.35% CalciMedica N/A -143.95% -102.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sanofi and CalciMedica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 3 1 0 2.25 CalciMedica 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sanofi presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.15%. CalciMedica has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 322.63%. Given CalciMedica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CalciMedica is more favorable than Sanofi.

Summary

Sanofi beats CalciMedica on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products. In addition, it offers poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; influenza, booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines, which includes hepatitis A, typhoid, cholera, yellow fever, and rabies vaccines. The company also provides cough, cold, and flu, allergy, and pain care products, as well as physical, mental, and digestive wellness products; and offers products for itching, hydration, aging, cracking, overnight, and specialty skincare needs like eczema. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Exscientia to develop up to 15 novel small-molecule for oncology and immunology; ABL Bio, Inc. to develop ABL301, a treatment for alpha-synucleinopathies; Blackstone Life Sciences to develop pivotal studies and clinical development program; and Seagen Inc. to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Additionally, the company has a collaboration agreement with IGM Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc to discover and develop novel small molecules; and Adagene Inc., for the discovery and development of antibody-based therapies. It also has collaborations with Scribe Therapeutics Inc. to develop genome editing technologies; and co-promotion service agreement with Provention Bio, Inc. for the commercialization of teplizumab. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About CalciMedica

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia. It also develops CM6336, an oral CRAC channel inhibitors for chronic inflammatory indications; and Auxora, for the treatment of acute ulcerative colitis and allergic asthma. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.