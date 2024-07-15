SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,763 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $4.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.46. The company had a trading volume of 190,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,501. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.