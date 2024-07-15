ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ScanSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 86.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 52,895 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in ScanSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $341,630.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,274 shares of company stock worth $5,479,947 in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

