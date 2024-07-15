Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 681,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 312,121 shares.The stock last traded at $119.59 and had previously closed at $117.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Science Applications International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.38.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $312,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

