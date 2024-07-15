Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for PayPal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

