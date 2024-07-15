Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rayonier in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

RYN stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,490,000 after buying an additional 67,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,645,000 after acquiring an additional 196,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $439,076,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at $77,027,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

