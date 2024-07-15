Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Short Interest Down 13.7% in June

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 613,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Seer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Seer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seer by 233.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 931,260 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the first quarter worth $1,425,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer Stock Performance

Shares of SEER traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $1.86. 35,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,777. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. Seer has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

About Seer

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Seer had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 529.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

