SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA) Short Interest Update

SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SEP Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

SEPA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 2,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,396. SEP Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

About SEP Acquisition

SEP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to SEP Acquisition Corp.

