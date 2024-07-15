SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA) Short Interest Update

SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SEP Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %
SEPA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 2,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,396. SEP Acquisition has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.
About SEP Acquisition
