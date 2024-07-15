Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Shake Shack worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $2,784,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $16,365,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $84.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 154.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $111.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

