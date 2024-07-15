Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.61. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 375,143 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,825,000 after acquiring an additional 171,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,879 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,964 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after acquiring an additional 233,377 shares during the period. Finally, Joho Capital LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,539 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

