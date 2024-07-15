Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

EAH stock traded down GBX 3.52 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 123.38 ($1.58). 77,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,291. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.67 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £83.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,168.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.