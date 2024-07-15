Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance
EAH stock traded down GBX 3.52 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 123.38 ($1.58). 77,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,291. ECO Animal Health Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.67 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £83.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,168.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.
ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile
