Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Increases By 23.1%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Air China Price Performance
Air China stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Air China has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.77 and a beta of 0.32.
Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Air China will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Air China Company Profile
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.
