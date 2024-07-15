Short Interest in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Grows By 13.3%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aprea Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APRE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.12. 2,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,405. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.11. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

