Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Drops By 12.1%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Arbe Robotics Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Arbe Robotics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. 18,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
About Arbe Robotics
