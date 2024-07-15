Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Drops By 12.1%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. 18,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

