Short Interest in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Expands By 51.8%

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arogo Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOGO. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 731.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

AOGO opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.