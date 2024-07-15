Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Decreases By 14.9%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arqit Quantum stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) by 150.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185,402 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.22% of Arqit Quantum worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. 1,947,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,867. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARQQ

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.