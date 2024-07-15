Short Interest in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Expands By 16.0%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,112,400 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 4,408,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,022.5 days.

Shares of ACDSF stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

