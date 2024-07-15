Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Drops By 27.7%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ORIX Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ORXCF remained flat at $21.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

