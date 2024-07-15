Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Drops By 27.7%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ORIX Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ORXCF remained flat at $21.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72.
ORIX Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ORIX
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Consumer Stock Is Citigroup Analysts’ Top Choice Right Now
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- AI Race Intensifies: Major Acquisition Shakes Up the Market
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks Ready to Pop When the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.