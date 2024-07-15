Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Expands By 25.6%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 865,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Pacific Basin Shipping stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

