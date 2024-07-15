Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Expands By 25.6%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 865,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
Pacific Basin Shipping stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
