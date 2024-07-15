Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Drops By 27.8%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Pernod Ricard Price Performance
PDRDF stock traded down C$5.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of C$134.80 and a 52 week high of C$232.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$156.11.
Pernod Ricard Company Profile
