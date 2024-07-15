Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Drops By 27.8%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

PDRDF stock traded down C$5.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of C$134.80 and a 52 week high of C$232.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$156.11.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

See Also

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

