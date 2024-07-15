Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Declines By 28.2%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RSSS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 43,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSSS shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Research Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 190,681 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

